12-month ban for drunk after dangerous driving captured on video

A Co Tyrone man whose drink-driving was captured on dash cam footage which went viral could be back on the roads in nine months after being detected almost four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Neal McCrory yesterday pleaded guilty to the offence during an appearance at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

McCrory (46), from Castleview Heights, Dungannon, was detected on September 2 at Granville Road, just outside the town.

Footage, released by the PSNI at the time, showed him veering back and forth across the road over an extended period of time, narrowly avoiding head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles which had to take evasive action.

On occasion McCrory was fully in the opposite lane, while also drifting over the central white lines.

The posted footage was accompanied with comments from police which included: "Let's get the roads cleaned of these selfish individuals."

No reference was made to the footage or standard of driving during yesterday's court proceedings. It emerged police were called to a traffic collision at 2.15pm on the day in question, after another driver reported his wing mirror had being clipped by McCrory.

He was arrested and brought to Dungannon police station, where an evidential breath specimen returned reading of 128mcg - 93mcg in excess, and almost four times the legal limit of 35.

Defence counsel stressed his client had a "previously clean driving record".

The judge imposed the minimum disqualification period of 12 months, with a £250 fine.

Permission was also given for McCrory to sit the drink-driver course, which on successful completion will bring his disqualification to nine months.