19-year-old north Belfast man allegedly stabbed his father before trying to hijack car by holding blood-soaked knife to baby's face, court hears

A teenager allegedly stabbed his father repeatedly before trying to hijack a car by holding the blood-soaked knife to a baby's face, a court heard today.

Sean Colligan is accused of inflicting wounds to the older man's head and chest, leaving him fighting for his life, during a series of attacks in north Belfast on Sunday afternoon.

Police claimed the 19-year-old also forced his way into a woman's home and brandished the blade again, threatening to cut her from ear to ear.

Colligan, of Castleton Gardens in the city, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and attempted hijacking.

Bail was refused at Belfast Magistrates' Court amid concerns about the potential risk to the public.

The charges relate to incidents at Annesley Street, Vicinage Park and Cranburn Street.

A detective said Colligan was detained, covered in blood, at a bus stop on the lower Antrim Road.

At that point he stated that he had killed his father, the court heard.

Police gained entry to a nearby apartment where the victim was found lying in the bloodied living room area.

He had multiple stab wounds to his chest and legs, along with a deep head laceration which revealed his skull.

"He was able to inform police that it was his son, the defendant, who attacked him," the detective submitted.

Initially assessed as being at risk of death, Colligan's father is receiving intensive care treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The accused then allegedly targeted a woman putting up decorations outside her house at Vicinage Park.

It was claimed that he asked if she had a car, produced the blade and pushed into her hallway.

"He held the knife to her neck and stated that he was going to cut her throat from ear to ear," the detective contended.

The woman managed to scream and force the intruder out, sustaining only superficial cuts to her neck and stomach.

Colligan then allegedly headed towards Cranburn Street and approached a man in an Audi A4 with his sleeping baby son.

As the motorist tried to lock the doors, police claimed a struggle developed after the defendant thrust the blade into the car.

"He held the blood-soaked knife to the baby's face. At this point the man was overcome with terror," the detective said.

She alleged that Colligan got in and tried to start the vehicle, but was punched by the motorist who feared for his son's safety.

During the tussle the defendant tried to slash at him before fleeing when the man's brother emerged, according to police.

The pair chased Colligan to the bus stop, detaining him there until police arrived.

A knife covered in blood was seized at the scene.

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor acknowledged it was a "very concerning and distressing" case based on his client's deteriorating mental health.

Mr Trainor argued: "This is a vulnerable young man with complex needs."

But refusing bail, Judge Judge Alan White cited the risk of further offences.

"Until there are comprehensive medical reports (to show) this man does not represent a threat to the public, there's no way a court could release him," he said.

Colligan was remanded in custody, to appear again in four weeks.