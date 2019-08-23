ABH charge withdrawn against murdered Malcolm McKeown

An allegation of actual bodily harm against murder victim Malcolm McKeown was withdrawn on Friday.

McKeown, from Main Street in Waringstown, had been due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court accused of assaulting a woman on April 17 this year but making no reference to recent tragic events, District Judge Bernie Kelly said the charge was to be withdrawn.

Criminal godfather McKeown was gunned down at the rear of a petrol station in Waringstown last Monday night.

The 54-year-old, who ran a mid Ulster crime gang for years and was suspected of involvement in drug dealing, arson and intimidation, had been due to appear at Lisburn court that day accused of aggravated burglary where a man in his 50s was tied up in his own home in Lisburn last November.

Two men had been arrested in relation to the killing, where it’s believed McKeown was shot six times about the head and body, but yet were later released unconditionally.