Accountant admits £1m Belfast care home fraud

An accountant has pleaded guilty to defrauding a south Belfast care home out of more than £1 million.

Michael Kinder (52), of Maryville Park, Belfast, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday to face a total of three charges.

He pleaded guilty to defrauding Nazareth House Care Village on Belfast's Ravenhill Road by transferring £1,036,055 out of its bank account into two accounts he held with First Trust Bank and Santander on dates between April 2011 and October 2017.

Kinder further admitted that on the same dates he converted criminal property, namely the seven-figure sum belonging to the residential care home.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge that on dates between August and September 2017 he "destroyed, defaced, concealed or falsified'' bank statements in the name of Nazareth House Care Village.

Defence counsel Eilis McDermott QC asked the to order a pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

She added: "There will be other reports available to the court in due course.''

Releasing Kinder on continuing bail, Judge Kevin Finnegan QC said he would pass sentence in the case in early January 2020.