Accused defrauded IFA by duplicating invoices, court told

Muhammad Naeem (39) is also accused of making payments into bank accounts in his name with the intention of causing loss to the sport's governing body.

Naeem, of Drumhirk Avenue in Newtownards, Co Down, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court to face eight charges, including fraud by abuse of position.

A 36-year-old woman entered the dock alongside him as part of the same case.

Sumbul Jahangir, also of Drumhirk Avenue, is charged with one count of possessing criminal property.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between January 1, 2018, and August 9, 2019. The court heard Naeem is further accused of fraud by false representation, as well as concealing, converting, transferring and removing criminal property from Northern Ireland.

He allegedly abused his position by duplicating invoices and making fraudulent payments, with the intention of causing loss to the IFA, "on numerous occasions".

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing yesterday.

Both defendants spoke only to confirm that they understood the charges read out against them.

Requesting an eight-week adjournment, a prosecution lawyer said it would take time to prepare a full file.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall agreed to put the case back to February 14 next year for a further update.

Naeem and Jahangir were released on continuing bail.