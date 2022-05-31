Accused ex-soldier ‘didn’t deliberately aim’ machine gun at Aidan McAnespie, court hears

A former soldier accused of killing Aidan McAnespie at a border checkpoint in 1988 has told his trial that he did not deliberately aim a machine gun at him.

David Jonathan Holden (52), whose address on court papers is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast, took to the witness stand at Belfast Crown Court yesterday.

Mr McAnespie (23) was killed on the Monaghan Road in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, on Sunday, February 21, 1988, seconds after walking through a fortified border security checkpoint. He was on his way to a local GAA club when he was fatally shot in the back.

Mr Holden, who was an 18-year-old guardsman with the Grendier Guards at the time from England, denies the charge of manslaughter.

In his evidence, he told defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue QC that he did not have a good memory of what happened.

Read more Aidan McAnespie: Trial of a former soldier set to continue into 1988 shooting in Aughnacloy

He said that on the day of the shooting it was the first time he was ever in a sangar and was also the first time he had handled a general purpose machine gun while on duty.

During police interviews, Holden told RUC detectives that he had been cleaning down the sangar and decided to move the machine gun into a central position in the sangar onto a pivot when a wet finger slipped off the trigger guard and “squeezed’’ the trigger.

As a result, three rounds were fired off, one of which struck Mr McAnespie in the back.

Asked by his counsel was this a fact or was it a theory about how the trigger was squeezed, Mr Holden replied: “It is a theory,” adding that his statement to police was “the truth”.

Mr Holden said he remembered picking the gun up by the pistol guard “and my finger ended up on the trigger”.

He told trial judge Mr Justice O’Hara that one theory for this was the web netting on an ammunition pouch on the front of his uniform caught the end of the butt.

“It was a coldish day. With the washing down of the walls and floor, our hands had been in and out of water for between two and two and a half hours.

“The machine gun caught my webbing, which made me lose my grip. The rounds went off and I just stood in shock.

“I remember standing there and thinking, ‘F*** me, the weapon should have been loaded and made safe.’”

The witness recalled a military colleague asking him to keep an eye on Mr McAnespie to see what house he went into. The trial had previously heard that Mr McAnespie was a “person of interest” to the military, who suspected him of being a member of the Provisional IRA.

“I told him that he didn’t go into a house and he was walking towards the checkpoint. I said he had then gone past the garage towards a bend in the road and was out of sight.”

Asked by his counsel if he deliberately aimed the GPMG (general-purpose machine gun) at Mr McAnespie, the witness replied: “No, I didn’t. It was accidental,” adding that his finger was only on the trigger for “seconds”.

He said that he never checked the GMPG before touching it and did not know that it was “cocked, loaded and ready to fire”.

Mr O’Donoghue asked: “When you touched this gun, what did you perceive was going to happen?”

Mr Holden replied: “Nothing.”

He added that he didn’t perceive “any risk to others, as the gun should have been made loaded and made safe”.

He said he recalled that, after the shooting, he was taken from the fortified sangar by a female police constable by Land Rover to Dungannon RUC station, before being transferred to Ebrington Barracks in Londonderry overnight, before returning to Dungannon for interview by two RUC detectives assigned to the investigate the shooting.

Asked by his lawyer how the shooting had affected him, Mr Holden replied: “I ended up with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]. I used to be outgoing. I lost my self-confidence.

“After the incident I closed down and I didn’t want to be around lots of people.”

The ex-Guardsman said he had relived the shooting in February of every year since then and, when he was recharged with manslaughter in 2018, he said he had relived it “every month and every day”.

In cross-examination, Mr Holden agreed with senior prosecution counsel Ciaran Murphy QC that if you “point a gun in the direction of someone, there is potential for danger, and you would never point the gun in the direction of someone and pulled the trigger, and that is the fundamental of handling a gun”.

Asked what he knew about Mr McAnespie, the defendant replied: “He was a person of interest.

“Downstairs in the sangar there were photos of individuals on display and when we phoned through his registration number it came back as a ‘tax rep’ or ‘person of interest’ to the military and police. A ‘tax rep’ is a terrorist or suspected terrorist.”

He said he believed there was a picture of Mr McAnespie in the sangar and confirmed he saw Mr McAnespie’s photograph when he was downstairs in the fortified installation.

The witness told the hearing that the first time he saw Mr McAnespie was earlier on Sunday morning “going through the checkpoint from north to south and [I] kept an eye on him like I did in the afternoon”.

He said that in the afternoon he saw Mr McAnespie again walking through the checkpoint “for a split second, a couple of seconds, before he had gone out of sight and I carried on my duties”.

But Mr Murphy put it to Mr Holden that he had put his hands on the gun when Mr McAnespie was still on the roadway. “As far as I was concerned, Mr McAnespie had gone out of sight towards the blind spot,” replied the witness.

Asked why the blind spot was so significant, Mr Holden said: “I understood Mr McAnespie had gone past the blind spot. That was the last time I saw him.”

He said it was a “couple of minutes” between when he last saw Mr McAnespie and the shots being fired.

“Couldn’t possibly be a couple of minutes, could it?” asked Mr Murphy. “You are surmising about all of this, because you weren’t watching him. You didn’t see him go into a blind spot, because you last saw him just past the garage.”

He agreed with Mr Murphy that there was a “clear line of sight from your sangar to where he [Mr McAnespie] came to rest”.

Mr Murphy said it had now been established that there was no blind spot on the road and Mr McAnespie was never out of sight of the sangar.

“Is it that version that you say that you accidentally pulled the trigger because of your failures or is it that you lined up the weapon, looked down the barrel, you saw Mr McAnespie and you pulled the trigger thinking it wouldn’t fire?”

Mr Holden replied: “No, you don’t point weapons at anybody.”

Mr Murphy put it to the witness: “Because he was a person of interest to you that Sunday afternoon.”

“It doesn’t matter,” replied Mr Holden.

In re-examination of his client, Frank O’Donogue QC asked Mr Holden: “Did you pull the trigger deliberately?”

Mr Holden replied: “No, I did not.”

“Are you sure about that?” asked his senior counsel.

“Yes, 100 per cent sure about that.”

With no further witnesses called to give evidence in the trial, prosecution and defence will will make oral submissions to Mr Justice O’Hara on June 21.

On Monday, Mr Justice O’Hara rejected defence applications for an abuse of process and no case to answer.

Mr Holden’s lawyers made the applications in an effort to stop his trial saying he had already been disciplined by his Army bosses for “prejudice to good order and military discipline” and was fined £370.86 by his commanding officer.