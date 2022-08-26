Accused murderer of Lyra McKee granted bail variation for Bundoran trip

One of the two men charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been granted permission to spend two nights in Bundoran.

Jordan Devine (21), from Synge Court in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry, applied for a variation in his court-imposed bail conditions to allow him to spend two nights in Co Donegal with his partner and their two-year-old child.

Ms McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while she observed rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18, 2019.

At Derry Magistrates’ Court today, solicitor Paddy MacDermott, who represents Mr Devine, said the applicant hoped to travel to Bundoran today and return on Sunday.

Mr MacDermott said the PSNI, while not opposing the weekend break for the applicant, were insisting on the applicant observing a 9pm to 7am curfew while in Bundoran.

“My client believes that to be disproportionate,” he told Deputy District Judge Liam McStay.

A detective inspector, who is a member of the murder investigation team, said the applicant faced eight charges linked to the death of the 29-year-old journalist, including one of murder, and added that two more charges had recently been attached.

“We believe the 9pm to 7am curfew, which will be monitored by An Garda Síochána, will let us have some type of control when he [Devine] is in Bundoran. We want to continue to monitor him due to the seriousness of the offences he is facing.

“He booked this weekend in Bundoran before asking for a variation in his bail conditions, and, having spoken to the family of Lyra McKee, it is very difficult for them to take that in. We have to show we have some type of control when he is in Bundoran and I submit that letting him go in the first place is lenient on our behalf,” the detective inspector said.

Applying for an 11pm to 7am bail variation, Mr MacDermott said the applicant has been on bail for the past eleven months without any difficulties.

“He is under very strict bail conditions and he has shown over the past eleven months that he can stick to them,” he said.

The Deputy District Judge said the PSNI had “shown a generosity of spirit in agreeing to the weekend break given the fact he [Devine] faces the most gravest of charges. The court understands the desire to monitor and control given the gravity of the allegations he faces.”

Judge McStay then granted the bail variation application to include a 10pm to 7am curfew.