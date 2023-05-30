Accused thief of Winston the cat may take case to Crown Court

A woman accused of stealing a cat which she says she thought was a stray may opt for a Crown Court jury trial, it has emerged.

Karen Rafferty (51), from Armagh, is accused of stealing the pet, called Winston, from two women on January 20 this year.

A defence solicitor told Armagh Magistrates’ Court that the case is “quite unusual” as his client, of Ard Ri Park, claims to have been feeding the cat, believing it to be a stray, before eventually taking it in and rehoming it.

When the people claiming to be Winston’s owners reported him stolen, “police carried out an operation to recover the cat from my client’s home”, explained the solicitor.

“I understand it is now back with the injured parties.”

District Judge Anne Marshall asked: “Notwithstanding a live issue as regards to ownership, if the cat is now back, do the injured parties want this matter to continue?”

A prosecution lawyer replied: “Yes. They are quite adamant the case should proceed.”

She added that documentation is being sought in the meantime as to proof of ownership.

While Judge Marshall suggested that a not-guilty plea could be entered and the matter fixed for a contested hearing to resolve the dispute, the defence said he wished to discuss options with Rafferty, as persons charged with theft have the right to elect for a jury trial at Crown Court.

Adjourning until June 6, Judge Marshall wryly remarked: “It would be very good use of public funds to take this to Crown Court.”