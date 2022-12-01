Accused to stand trial over fatal house fire that claimed four lives next June

A trial relating to a Co Fermanagh house fire that claimed the lives of four relatives will begin on June 5 next year.

Daniel Sebastian Allen will stand trial on charges arising from the February 2018 blaze at Molly Road in Derrylin.

Denise Gossett (45), her 16-year old son Roman, her daughter Sabrina (19) and Sabrina's baby daughter Morgana died in the fire.

Allen, formerly of Molly Road in Derrylin and who is currently remanded in Maghaberry, was charged with four counts of murder on February 27, 2018, and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

The 32-year old initially denied all charges, but in May of this year he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter “due to a suicide pact”.

Allen admitted unlawfully killing Denise and Sabrina Gossett but continues to deny the murders of Roman and 15-month old Morgana, claiming they were already dead.

At Belfast Crown Court today, defence barrister Ian Turkington told Mr Justice O'Hara several "strands" were still outstanding. He said this included the analysis of a laptop which was salvaged from the fire.

Mr Turkington also informed the judge that he was "confident" the trial would last around two weeks.