Adam McDaid in court after woman was stabbed in Limavady

A 25-year-old man appeared before the Magistrates Court in Londonderry yesterday charged in connection with stabbing incident in Limavady.

A 26-year-old woman suffered a knife wound to her back on Friday night in the Eventide Gardens area.

The defendant, Adam McDaid from Anderson Park in Limavady, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the woman. He is also charged with possessing a knife with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was connected to the charge by a police officer during a live video link hearing held before District Judge Peter King.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said he was making no bail application as no bail address was available to the defendant.

The defendant, who has over 150 previous criminal convictions, was then remanded in custody for a video link appearance on May 4.