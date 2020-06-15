Addict who bit police officers in Belfast hospital is jailed

A heroin addict who bit two police officers in a Belfast hospital has been jailed for four months.

Robert McCamley launched the attack earlier this month after being detained for trying to open cars in the city centre.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted two assaults on police, interference with vehicles, and possessing Class C drugs.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard McCamley was spotted on CCTV checking door handles on cars parked at King Street in the early hours of June 1.

Police who stopped and searched him recovered five suspected diazepam tablets.

He was then taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital due to his condition.

A prosecution lawyer said McCamley was abusive towards staff members, and bit the two PSNI officers on their arms, inflicting marks and bruising.

During interviews he claimed that he had been trying the car door handles in a bid to find somewhere to sleep.

Defence barrister John O'Connor submitted: "It's a sad case. Because of his heroin addiction we haven't been able to get him a hostel."

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall cited McCamley's previous record, involving more than 130 convictions.

Imposing a total of four months in custody, she said: "The assaults on police are further aggravated by occurring in a hospital."