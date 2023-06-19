Additional evidence received in case of woman accused of partner’s murder

The PPS has received “additional evidence” in the case against a woman accused of her partner’s murder, a court heard on Monday.

A date for a preliminary enquiry was due to be set at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, but applying for the case against 34-year-old Wiktoria Maksymowicz to be adjourned, a prosecutor said “there was additional evidence that came to the directing officer”.

Polish national Maksymowicz, with an address at Woodside Park in Dunmurry, is in custody accused of the murder of Anthony Browne on October 14 last year. The 54-year-old was stabbed in his home.

During an earlier unsuccessful bail application, the court heard there was a “domestic history” between the defendant and domestic partners, with Maksymowicz allegedly “linked to other knife incidents in domestic setting involving both the deceased and another partner”.

In court today, District Judge Rosie Watters put the case back to July 3 to fix a date for the preliminary enquiry.