Aidan Mann murder: Man accused of stabbing popular tattoo artist to death appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of popular tattoo artist Aidan Mann.

Appearing at Newtownards magistrates court, Barry Donnelly, with an address at Church Street in the town, was charged with murdering Mr Mann.

The court was told Mr Donnelly had made admissions in police interview.

The 36-year-old was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely two large kitchen knives.

Mr Mann was stabbed to death in Church Street at 11am on Monday.

The 28-year-old was given treatment by paramedics but died at the scene.

Friends of Mr Mann, who was an acclaimed tattooist, held a vigil in his memory on Tuesday evening.

His murder was witnessed by numerous people including a 12-year-old child.

Four members of the public had wrestled the accused to the ground and restrained him until emergency services attended the scene.

During a short videolink appearance, Mr Donnelly, dressed in a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm he understood the charges.

Roise Fitzpatrick, solicitor, said there would be no application for bail and that her client had “made admissions and expressed remorse for his actions”.

Mr Donnelly was remanded into custody to appear again via videolink at a later date.