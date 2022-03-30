Aidan McAnespie: Section commander of ex-soldier on trial for killing admits not checking if someone had been shot

The soldier who fired the fatal shot which killed Co Tyrone man Aidan McAnespie 34 years ago was sent for a cup of tea afterwards, because he looked as if he needed it, by his section commander, who did not check to see if anyone had been shot.

Of a then 18-year-old guardsman David Jonathan Holden, the lance sergeant told the Belfast Crown Court that he thought only there was a “negligent discharge” of a GPMG (general purpose machine gun).

He said it was only afterwards, when civilian reports began to come into the vehicle checkpoint, that he realised “someone had been shot”.

Having heard his evidence, trial judge Mr Justice O'Hara intervened to tell him “to pause there for a moment”, before asking him: “Did you look out [from the sanger] to see if anybody had been hit? Apart from sending Mr Holden to get a cup of tea?"

"No, sir, I didn't. It didn't occur to me that he had been aiming at somebody.”

Mr Justice O'Hara said whether or not he'd been aiming at someone was “a different matter” and asked again, believing three bullets were fired: “Did you not look out to see if somebody had been hit?”

“It was something I didn't do, sir," said the lance sergeant.

He said it was only later, having reported the ‘weapons discharge’ to his superiors, that he got “information coming in from members of the public that someone had been shot”.

Earlier, he told the Diplock-style non-jury court that within three minutes of being told 24-year-old Mr McAnespie had passed through the checkpoint, that he “heard the crack [of the shots] passing over my head… I heard the cracks and thump of the gun.”

Knowing it came from the north sanger, he immediately ran to it and found guardsman Holden standing to the left of the GPMG, with his back to the wall.

“He looked at me. I said: ‘What happened?’ And he replied: 'I squeezed the trigger.’”

He added: “[I] could see he was in shock and so I sent Holden back down to the console where I could see he probably needed a cup of tea.

“At that point I understood there had been a negligent discharge and nothing more.”

Asked why he thought Holden was in shock, he explained the soldier's “pallor was pale — expressionless, mouth open… someone clearly upset by what had happened”.

Holden, whose address is listed as Chancery House on Belfast's Victoria Street, admits firing the fatal round but denies Mr McAnespie’s manslaughter, claiming his finger slipped and accidently fired the weapon.

Mr McAnespie died from a shot fired from a general purpose machine gun mounted in an Army sanger at a permanent vehicle checkpoint on the Monaghan Road in Aughnaloy on Sunday February 21, 1988.

He was on his way to a GAA match at Aghaloo GAC ground further up the Monaghan Road, just before the border, when the fatal bullet ricocheted off the road and struck him in the back before exiting via the front of his chest. He died at the scene.