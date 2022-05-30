Aidan McAnespie: Trial of a former soldier set to continue into 1988 shooting in Aughnacloy

Family members and supporters of Aidan McAnespie, at Laganside Courts in Belfast where former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden is charged with the unlawful killing of Mr McAnespie

A senior judge today refused to halt the trial of a former soldier accused of killing Aidan McAnespie over three decades ago.

Defence lawyers for David Jonathan Holden (52), whose address on court papers is given as c/o Chancery House, Victoria Street, Belfast, had made a number of applications to stop his trial at Belfast Crown Court who is accused of the manslaughter of Mr McAnespie.

The 23-year-old was killed on the Monaghan Road in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, on Sunday, February 21, 1988, seconds after walking through a fortified border security checkpoint.

Mr McAnespie was on his way to a local GAA club when he was fatally shot in the back.

Mr Holden, who was an 18-year-old Guardsman with the Grendier Guards at the time from England, denies the charge of manslaughter.

He claimed that his wet hand accidentally “squeezed” the trigger of a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and fired off three rounds, one of which struck Mr McAnespie in the back.

The shooting came moments after Mr Holden had been told by an Army colleague that Mr McAnespie, who the trial heard was a “person of interest” to the military, was walking through the checkpoint to the Republic of Ireland.

Lawyers for Mr Holden filed applications for an abuse of process and that he had no case to answer.

In September 1988, after Mr Holden was initially charged with killing Mr McAnespie, staff from the Director of Public Prosecutions met with the senior RUC investigating detective and a forensic firearms expert and decided to withdraw the manslaughter charge.

In December 1988, Mr Holden was subsequently charged by the Army under Section 69 of the Army Act 1955 with the offence of “prejudice to good order and military discipline” and was fined £370.86 by his Commanding Officer.

During two days of legal arguments last week, defence counsel Frank O'Donoghue QC told Mr Justice O'Hara: “My client, by the age of 19, believed that this matter was behind him and he could pursue his own life and left military life in 1990.”

The court heard that in 2008, the PSNI's Historical Enquiries Team (HET), reviewed the case of Mr McAnespie and produced a report for his family.

Seven years later, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland invited the director of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to review the case in light of the HET report.

In January 2018, the PPS informed Mr Holden that a decision had been taken to prosecute him for Mr McAnespie's manslaughter.

Prosecution counsel Ciaran Murphy QC told the court that the original decision to drop the charge against Mr Holden was “wrong”.

But Mr O'Donoghue said he disagreed that the 1988 decision not to prosecute was wrong.

“I submit that this decision was one that was made in good faith, as a matter of administrative law. It was an entirely lawful decision which had a rational base to determine that the prosecutorial test could not be met.

“The Crown cannot show that this decision was unlawful in any way. It ill behoves the prosecution service to make a submission to this court that the (1988) decision was wrong.”

The prosecution dismissed arguments from the defence that as Mr Holden had already been punished by his Commanding Officer and fined, that the Crown could not proceed with a criminal trial for manslaughter as the facts of both cases were similar.

This was rejected by Mr Murphy, who said there is no such charge of prejudice to good order and military discipline in civil law and Mr Holden should be tried for the manslaughter of Mr McAnespie.

In his lengthy ruling today, Mr Justice O'Hara dismissed both defence applications.

“I am satisfied that special circumstances exist which justify me exercising my discretion to allow this trial to proceed even if the defendant has already been convicted of an offence of criminal conduct,” said Mr Justice O'Hara.

“This defendant has suffered no prejudice. Indeed, I excluded evidence from his trial about the section 65 service offence.”

He added that the criminal offence related to the killing of Mr McAnespie while the military offence related to a disciplinary matter.

“Accordingly, the application to stay the case for abuse of process fails.

“In relation to the application for no case to answer, the test at this point is whether a jury, properly directed, could convict the defendant for gross manslaughter.

“It is, however, my conclusion that at this stage of the trial there is a case for the defendant to answer and the application by the defence for direction is refused.”

The trial will resume tomorrow, May 31.