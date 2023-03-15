Airbnb trasher who assaulted its owners admits being a cocaine dealer

A Belfast man who trashed an Airbnb and assaulted the owners has today admitted being a cocaine dealer.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Crown Court, Kyle Robertson (21) entered guilty pleas to two drug offences: having cocaine and having the Class A drug with intent to supply on February 26 last year.

Robertson, from Malvern Way in the Shankill Road area of Belfast, denied a further charge of possessing criminal property on the same date, but defence counsel Neil Moore told the court “there are ongoing discussions”.

“It really comes down to quantum,” said prosecuting counsel Mark Farrell.

Freeing Robertson on bail, Judge Alistair Devlin adjourned the case to April 17 for review.

Six weeks ago, Robertson stood in the same dock and narrowly avoided going to prison after he admitted assault and criminal damage, offences committed on the same date he was arrested for the drug offences.

In that case, the court heard that at around 9pm on February 26 last year, police were alerted to an incident at an Airbnb property just outside Ballymena.

When police arrived, the owners reported how they had answered a knock at their door to be confronted by Robertson’s girlfriend in a distressed state, her face covered in blood.

“On investigation, the owners found that the rental unit had been trashed and the defendant had left,” said prosecuting barrister Suzanne Gallagher.

The lawyer added that Robertson returned later and, having gone back into the property, assaulted the two owners.

The court heard that Robertson was under the influence of alcohol and high on drugs at the time of the Airbnb rampage.

The first victim told police how Robertson “kicked her on the left shin” and then, having grabbed her phone, stormed off with it outside.

Robertson came back and, having kicked his way through the door, “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against one of the counters, causing pain in her side and tenderness to her throat”.

The court heard that Robertson later “grabbed hold of something and started hitting” the woman’s car, causing large dents to the rear driver’s side door, before leaving a chunk of glass buried in a tyre.

It was while Robertson was damaging the car that he also assaulted the co-owner, “slamming her twice” into a wall until he “became distracted” and left her be.

Ms Gallagher said the victim was so terrified that she hid under a bush until police arrived.

The court heard that, as far as the amount of damage was concerned, the TV was smashed, Robertson had dug multiple holes in the walls and had upturned furniture.

The bill for damages ran into thousands of pounds and one of the owners took time off from her usual work to put the cottage right. However, it is understood that since the incident, rental of the cottage has ceased.

In February this year, Robertson was sentenced to two years’ probation and 80 hours’ community service over the series of offences at the Airbnb.

He was also ordered to pay £2,500 compensation.