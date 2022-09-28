Alcoholic jailed for stealing meat from Belfast stores

An alcoholic who stole packets of meat in a bid to fuel his addiction has been jailed for nine months.

Francis Kennedy took hundreds of pounds worth of products from two Belfast stores targeted on the same day.

A lawyer for the 45-year-old said he planned to sell the food for money to purchase drink.

Kennedy, of Stewartstown Road in Dunmurry, admitted two counts of theft.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he entered a Lidl branch on the Andersonstown Road with a second, unidentified man on June 20 this year.

Prosecutors said they went to the meat fridge, filled a black bag with £200 worth of products and left without paying.

Later that day Kennedy carried out a similar raid on a Eurospar in the city.

Meat valued at just under £90 was taken from that store before he was arrested.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told Kennedy committed the offences in breach of previous suspended sentences for theft and handling stolen goods.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott stressed his client made immediate admissions to the latest offences.

“When stopped by police he said, ‘I’m caught red-handed,” the lawyer disclosed.

Mr MacDermott described his client as an alcoholic who needed money for drink.

“He was going to try to try to sell the meat on,” he added.

Imposing three months custody for the latest thefts, Mrs Marshall ordered Kennedy to serve a further six months on the previous suspended terms.