‘All the hallmarks of an execution’: Portadown man who murdered neighbour shot him twice in chest, court told

A Co Armagh man who murdered his neighbour shot him twice in the chest at close range in an incident which bore “all the hallmarks of an execution”, a court heard today.

Stephen Barriskill (63) was killed in the bedroom of his home on the Whitesides Hill area of Portadown on the evening of October 26, 2021.

His neighbour Connor Lawrence McNeill pleaded guilty earlier this year to his murder and was handed a life sentence.

The 55-year-old father-of-three appeared at Belfast Crown Court today where a defence barrister revealed McNeill shot his neighbour after a series of threats were issued against him and his family.

McNeill was told by Judge Patricia Smyth that the minimum term he will spend in prison before being considered eligible for release will be imposed at a later date.

Prior to this, the Belfast Recorder heard submissions from both the Crown and defence regarding the murder.

Crown barrister Neil Connor KC said that, prior to the murder, Mr Barriskill and McNeill lived in the same rural area and had been friends for many years, but that in the spring of 2021 there was a “breakdown in that relationship”.

The court heard the falling-out occurred after McNeill told Mr Barriskill he should have been taking better care of his frail and elderly father.

Mr Connor said that around 10.50pm on October 26, 2021, McNeill loaded his legally held shotgun with two cartridges then left his Whitesides Hill home.

He then walked the half-mile to Mr Barriskill’s home and entered via an unlocked door.

After hearing snoring coming from the bedroom, he entered that room and shot Mr Barriskill twice in the chest from close range.

Following this, he left the property and arrived back at his own home around 11.15pm. McNeill then got into his car and travelled to a friend’s house where he consumed Buckfast wine and cocaine.

He returned home around 3am, got into bed and told his wife: “I’ve just shot Stephen Barriskill.”

McNeill’s wife, who was not fully awake, told her husband to go to sleep. When they both woke up later that morning, she asked what he had meant, to which he told her: “I wish I could turn back the clock but I can’t. I done [sic] it to protect youse.”

Mrs McNeill then drove her husband to Lurgan police station, where he told officers he had shot Mr Barriskill the night before.

Over the course of five interviews, McNeill said Mr Barriskill had been threatening him and his family.

McNeill said his wife had helped look after Mr Barriskill’s father before he passed away in June 2021 and that he and Mr Barriskill fell out when he had words with his neighbour about shortcomings in the care of his elderly father.

Claiming that Mr Barriskill issued multiple threats against him and his family over the following months, McNeill said he “flipped”, went to Mr Barriskill’s house and shot him twice in the chest.

He told police that when he arrived at Mr Barriskill’s home, he only intended to scare him with the shotgun, but that, after entering the bedroom, Mr Barriskill woke up and turned on the light.

McNeill added that, after telling Mr Barriskill that the threats had to stop, Mr Barriskill acknowledged the shotgun and said: “If you are going to use that, you’d better use it now or else I’m going to send some boys down to kill your whole family.”

He also claimed that Mr Barriskill then reached for the gun and that a shot was discharged, followed by a second shot.

Mr Connor told Judge Smyth the murder bore “all the hallmarks of an execution” and that, when police went to Mr Barriskill’s home, they found his remains in the bedroom.

McNeill subsequently pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Barraskill on October 26, 2021, and to possessing a shotgun and two cartridges with intent to endanger life on the same date

Defence barrister Niall Hunt KC said that, prior to the shooting, his client was regarded as an “honest, hard-working family man”.

Saying McNeill has expressed “genuine and total remorse to the deceased’s family”, Mr Hunt also spoke of the “devastation” the incident has had on the McNeill family.

The barrister spoke of the impact the threats had on his client, which he said were made via text messages, telephone calls and face-to-face conversations.

He also spoke of a threat made to McNeill’s daughter ten days before the gun attack.

Saying his client believed Mr Barriskill was capable of carrying out the threats, Mr Hunt said that, on the night in question, McNeill only intended on scaring the deceased, but he fully accepted his actions.

Following the lengthy plea hearing, Judge Smyth said: “The issues in this case are unusual and particularly complex and I will take some time to reflect on everything that has been said.

“I can’t give a date for sentencing now, but I will prioritise this so the family [of the deceased] can begin to get some closure.”