Alleged Ards feud petrol bomber fails in bail bid

He is currently on remand accused of a petrol bomb attack and intimidation allegedly connected to the ongoing loyalist feud in North Down and Ards.

Refusing to free the 30-year-old, District Judge Jonathan Connolly said despite defence submissions that the accused was a suitable candidate for bail, he was “not satisfied that any conditions I can impose would allay any concerns”.

McKeag, with an address in Newtownards, is the son of Stephen ‘Top Gun’ McKeag, a hitman in Johnny Adair’s notorious C company before he died from a drug overdose in 2000.

He is charged with arson of a property in Moyne Gardens with intent to endanger life, as well as possessing, throwing and making petrol bombs.

Along with his co-accused, Robert Montgomery (30), also form Ards, the pair are charged with attempted intimidation of a female householder and with possessing class B cannabis on March 26 this year.

Objecting to McKeag being freed on bail, a detective told of how the householder said she looked out of her property at about 10pm and saw a gang of around six men outside.

A few minutes later, windows upstairs and downstairs at both the front and rear were smashed in what appeared to be a “co-ordinated attack”, and that was followed by two petrol bombs being launched at the house.

One landed outside and caused scorch damage, while the other landed inside and caused smoke and fire damage.

The detective said a man in the house had to be treated for burns after he picked up material which he “threw into the kitchen sink”.

“It was only the quick thinking of the victim that the fire was extinguished as quickly as it was,” said the detective.

McKeag and Montgomery were arrested after the householder claimed she recognised the two men as part of the six-strong crowd. Both have denied involvement, the court heard.

Outlining how there’s a “loyalist ongoing feud in Ards and North Down” behind the offences, the detective said police were objecting to bail due to the risk of witness interference and further offences being committed.

McKeag’s defence solicitor said while the father-of-two has 14 previous convictions, he has not been in trouble for a number of years, and as well as having a firm offer of a job, the prospective employer is wiling to put forward a £5,000 cash surety.

However, District Judge Connolly remanded McKeag back into custody to appear again on September 20.