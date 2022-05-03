Alleged burglar may have been carrying knife ‘for his own protection, buying drugs’, court told

An alleged burglar accused of brandishing a knife on a Belfast street may have been carrying it for his own protection from drug pushers, a court heard today.

Police claimed Thomas Hannaphy was carrying heroin and a five-inch blade tucked into his waistband when arrested in connection with a suspected break-in at Eglantine Avenue on Sunday.

But counsel for the 26-year-old defendant suggested his lifestyle could provide an explanation.

Hannaphy, of no fixed abode, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges including burglary, possessing an offensive weapon in public, common assault, assault on police, and possessing Class and C drugs.

The alleged offences relate to the theft of a passport and medication from a property at the weekend.

It was claimed that Hannaphy threatened a man after being challenged in the Eglantine Avenue area.

“The defendant showed him a knife handle tucked into his waistband, held it down to his side and told him to leave,” a PSNI officer alleged.

Police were alerted and detained Hannaphy a short time later, the court heard.

A five-inch blade and a wrap of suspected heroin were allegedly discovered on him.

District Judge Mark McGarrity was also told that a knife is believed to have been held to a woman’s throat during the burglary incident.

Defence barrister Declan Quinn set out how Hannaphy has been struggling with addiction problems and living on the streets.

“It may be that the knife (he allegedly had), as unpalatable as this is, was for his own protection, buying drugs from people,” Mr Quinn said.

“That is not something the court will condone in any shape or form, but it is a reality in terms of the lifestyle some people lead.”

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of further offences.

“The defendant is a wholly unsuitable candidate,” Judge McGarrity ruled.

He remanded Hannaphy in custody, to appear again by video-link on May 31.