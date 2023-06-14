Alleged child predator granted temporary anonymity over suicide risk

An alleged pervert was granted temporary anonymity today after his solicitor claimed he is at risk of suicide if he is identified in the media.

The 36-year-old Co Derry man appeared at Limavady Magistrate Court, sitting in Ballymena, charged with three sex offences alleged to have been committed between September 17 and November 30, last year.

The man, who cannot be identified due to the interim reporting restriction, is accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order by being in communication with a boy under 16 and attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect the defendant to each of the charges.

Applying for an interim reporting restriction in relation to the identity of the defendant being punished, defence solicitor Derwin Harvey told District Judge Peter King there was a significant risk of suicide if the 36-year-old was named in the media.

Imposing the interim reporting restriction order and adjourning the case to July 23 for a full hearing on the matter, District Judge King said he would hear representations from the media and from the defence before making his final decision.

Warning Mr Harvey that the bar for anonymity is “very high indeed,” the judge assured the attending press he is a “big fan of open justice.”