Alleged cowboy builder accused of defrauding more than 20 victims

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Magistrates Court, 49-year-old Eamon McGarry confirmed that he was aware of the 26 charges against him, alleged to have been committed against 23 complainants over as time span between July 1, 2021, and January 8, this year.

McGarry, from Loughview Grange, faces 23 charges of fraud by false representation in that he took deposits for various building projects including constructing sheds, a dance studio, a sensory cabin, a summer house, log cabins and a resin table, to “make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to” the 23 separate complainants.

In addition, the defendant also faces two counts of knowingly engaging in reckless commercial practice and further that he knowingly participated in a fraudulent business.

While none of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened in court, a prosecutor submitted there was a Prima Facie case against McGarry which was conceded by defence solicitor Sian Downey and the defendant himself declined to comment on the charges or to call evidence on his own behalf.

Freeing McGarry on £500 bail with a condition not to contact his alleged victims or Public Prosecution Service witnesses and returning the case to Craigavon Crown Court, District Judge Bernie Kelly scheduled his arraignment to be heard on October 10.