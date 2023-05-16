Alleged dissident faces trial over note containing Army captain’s car number

An alleged leading dissident is to face trial accused of having a handwritten note with the car registration number of an Army officer for terrorist purposes.

Omagh man Gabriel Paul Meehan (44) appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court yesterday accused of a number of charges including recording information for use in preparing an act of terrorism.

Meehan, of Meelmore Drive, Omagh, who a previous court heard police suspected was leading member of the Continuity IRA, is accused of possessing images of an improvised firearm, Enniskillen PSNI station and maps of the surrounding area between March 15 and May 7, 2021.

He also allegedly recorded information for use in preparing an act of terrorism, namely a handwritten note containing the vehicle registration mark of a serving member of the British Army.

When first charged, a detective chief inspector explained that on March 13, 2021, police learned a male claiming to be from CIRA contacted the BBC in Belfast stating: “A device has been left on the Newtownbutler to Clones Road on the Fermanagh border. This is not a hoax.”

Two days later a local newspaper received a call from a male also claiming to be from North Fermanagh CIRA stating shots had been fired at Enniskillen station and a device left adding: “Clear the area”.

On March 16, 2021 a Belfast paper received a call from the same group stating the location of a bomb and “The PSNI are wrong.”

Acting on this, police discovered two pieces of piping and a partly corroded shotgun cartridge. An improvised shotgun was then located containing a recently fired 12 gauge cartridge.

Three days later a local paper received a further call stating: “On March 14, 2021, the North Fermanagh CIRA on direction of the army council carried out an attack on Enniskillen Police Station.

“Volunteers fired high velocity rounds from an improvised explosive device. The hoax device placed in Newtownbutler was a military diversion so volunteers could attack crown forces in Enniskillen. We are not here to harm civilians and the PSNI knew of the device for two days. The only people going to get hurt are crown forces in Enniskillen.”

Meehan’s house was searched and several items were seized including a phone recovered from a hide in his bedroom.

Inside the battery compartment police discovered a receipt on which the vehicle registration of a captain in the British Army Reserve was written.

Examination of the phone revealed calls and messages between Meehan and two other suspects, one of whom he was attempting to meet.

Another phone contained images of all sides of Enniskillen Police Station, along with the route to it and where the device was located.

There were also messages between Meehan and another male currently under investigation by An Garda Siochana for IRA membership.

The court heard in one message Meehan said: “I’m walking away from nothing. I’m dedicated to what I’m doing and I enjoy working with RSF. You’re all my family now, if you will have me.”

The detective said that when Meehan was arrested he admitted taking images of the police operation “for propaganda purposes as he wanted to expose the PSNI for not being able to locate the weapon”.

He claimed to have noted down the vehicle registration as he believed he was being followed.

Yesterday, at Enniskillen Magistrates Court a prosecuting barrister said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Alana McSorley.

Judge McSorley remanded Meehan on continuing bail to attend Dungannon Crown Court for arraignment next month.