Alleged drugs courier caught with £150k worth of cannabis in Co Tyrone bailed

An alleged drugs courier stopped with ten kilos of cannabis in the boot of his car has been granted bail, a High Court judge ruled today.

Jack Elkin was arrested after police seized the £150,000 haul in an intelligence operation near Omagh, Co Tyrone earlier this month.

The 32-year-old, of Gillygooley Road in the town, claimed he had been instructed to collect and deliver the packages because of his own drug debt, prosecutors said.

He faces charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, being concerned in its supply, and having a quantity of pregabalin.

Police stopped a Hyundai vehicle being driven by Elkin in the Doogary Road area on July 5.

Crown lawyer Mark Conlon said two black bin liners seized from the boot of the car contained ten kilos of cannabis.

Another small amount of the drug and a quantity of pregabalin tablets were located during a subsequent search at Elkin’s home.

“He indicated that he owed a large drug debt to others and was told to rent a vehicle, collect a package and hand it over in exchange for part of that debt,” Mr Conlon disclosed.

With detectives confirming the seizure followed an intelligence-led operation, Elkin’s alleged role was described as being a “courier”.

Defence counsel Barry McKenna told the court his client works as a frame builder for a local art gallery, but spent most of his earnings to fund a drug habit.

Efforts have been made to obtain addiction counselling sessions for him at a treatment centre in Omagh, the court was told.

“It appears that those further up the chain have clearly focused on a vulnerable individual,” Mr McKenna said.

“He is now firmly under the watchful eye of the police.”

Granting bail under strict conditions, Mr Justice McFarland ordered Elkin to abide by a curfew and report regularly to police.

The judge added: “I accept he may potentially be (at) risk, but that’s a matter I’m sure he’s aware of.”