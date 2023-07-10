Alleged firearm seized from ‘thoroughly evil’ NI killer who murdered girlfriend sent for forensic testing

An alleged firearm seized four months ago from a “thoroughly evil” killer who murdered and dismembered his girlfriend has been sent for forensic testing, a court heard today.

A prosecuting lawyer told Lisburn Magistrates Court the air pistol which was seized from Stephen Scott last March, “is with FSNI and the report is due to be received on 27 August.”

Scott, (51), with an address on the Garvaghy Road in Dromara but currently on remand in Maghaberry, did not appear at court for the brief mention of the case against him.

The former fireman turned sadistic killer faces an allegation that “having been sentenced to a term of imprisonment of three years or more, purchased, acquired or had in your possession a firearm or ammunition.”

When Scott was initially charged last March, the court heard that according to Scott, he had been “working on a farm and he had been asked by his employer to try to get weaponry to deal with vermin on the farm” but by doing so, he breached the terms of his licence.

At that stage, DC Keys said that having spoken to Scott’s boss: “I’m not sure that he has been directed to get a firearm, possibly he was asked to build a firearm for vermin control, but he was in control of quite a lot of ammunition.”

It is also understood that as a result of the charge, the Department of Justice have revoked the life licence of the “thoroughly evil” killer who murdered and dismembered his girlfriend more than 20 years ago.

In court today, District Judge Rosie Watters adjourned the case to 7 August.

Seventeen-year-old Sylvia Fleming was pregnant when she was murdered and her body dismembered in Omagh in 1998 by Scott.

Her body parts were found under the foundations of a partially built house eight weeks later and sentencing Scott in 2000, the judge described him as “thoroughly evil” and ordered him to serve at least 19 years of his life sentence.

He said: “The manner in which her body was disposed of after her murder is surely the most gruesome. “I am satisfied that you, Scott, not only deliberately killed this young girl but that you planned that killing and carried it out in circumstances so squalid that they would revolt any right-thinking person.”