Alleged fraudster who ‘posed as film studio employee’ faces series of offences

A man who allegedly posed as a film company employee appeared in court in Belfast today accused of a series of fraud offences in Northern Ireland.

Mathew Luke Attenborough is also accused of posing as a Network Rail worker to book a hotel in Belfast city centre.

Attenborough (41) with an address in Stockport, Cheshire is facing three charges of fraud by false representation allegedly committed between January and June this year.

It is alleged that on January 2 he falsely claimed to be an employee of Universal Studios to rent a house, to make a gain for himself and expose a named woman to a risk of loss.

And it is alleged that on January 27 he again dishonestly claimed to be a Universal Studios employee to rent an apartment, putting a second woman at risk of loss and making a gain for himself.

Attenborough, of Broadhurst Street in the Cheshire town, is also accused of dishonestly claiming to be a Network Rail employee to book a room at the Regency Hotel in Upper Crescent, Belfast on June 7 this year, to make a gain for himself.

And he faces a fourth charge of possessing items for the use in fraud or in connection with fraud on June 7.

The named items are identity cards and laptop computers.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a police file on the case will be with the Public Prosecution Service by August 14 and the case was put back to August 31.

A defence lawyer indicated there would be pleas to the charges.