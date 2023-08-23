Alleged hijacker identified by his Instagram, Belfast court told

One of the men accused of hijacking a motorist in south Belfast was allegedly linked by his Instagram profile, a court heard today.

Prosecutors said the victim identified Dylan Harding in a search on the social networking service following the ordeal.

Details emerged as the 21-year-old defendant was refused bail on charges connected to the incident on July 10.

Harding, of Leven Drive in the city, faces counts of hijacking, false imprisonment and common assault.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard three males got into the injured party’s Seat Leon while he was parked on Fitzroy Avenue.

One of the trio allegedly warned: “You’re taking us to the shop now or we are going to hurt you.”

The victim drove them to a Spar outlet on the Ravenhill Road, where it was claimed that a co-accused got out and forced him to hand over £10.

Using the money to buy cigarettes, that defendant stole confectionery from the store before returning to the car, according to the prosecution.

The driver was directed to take all three men to the nearby Forestside Shopping Centre.

At one point he tried to escape, a prosecution lawyer said, but one of the hijackers punched him about the head and wrestled for control of the vehicle to keep it on the road.

A co-accused then allegedly warned: “I have got a Glock down my trousers and if you don’t do what we tell you I’m going to shoot you.”

There is no suggestion that a gun was produced at any stage.

Eventually the victim managed to get out of the car, pursued by the men before he reached a filling station to seek help.

Based on descriptions he provided, the other two alleged hijackers were stopped in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast less than two hours later.

It was claimed that the victim had also observed the Instagram handle ‘Dylan H’ on the third man’s phone while he was in the car.

“Days later he searched that profile and saw (a photograph) of the defendant,” the prosecutor disclosed.

Police were alerted and arrested Harding.

A defence barrister argued that the victim could have made a mistake under the stress of what he endured.

“The height of the case (against Harding) seems to be that the witness looked at an Instagram handle,” counsel said.

“This was a man under pressure, clearly frightened, looking at a small screen on someone’s hand and taking a username from that.

“Perhaps there was a dash or a full stop he didn’t see - there are all sorts of possibilities for contamination (of the identification evidence).”

However, District Judge Alan White ruled that Harding must remain in custody.

He said: “There is in my view a serious risk of further offences. I refuse bail.”