Alleged killer driver in court over dad of seven’s death

A north Antrim man was today accused of causing the death of a dad of seven by dangerous driving.

Gavin Bryan Hume appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, charged with two offences arising from a fatal collision on the Quilly Road in Coleraine on August 9, 2019.

The 29-year-old is alleged to have caused the death of 63-year-old Edward Montgomery by dangerous driving and is alleged to have caused grievous bodily injury to Mr Montgomery’s son, Matthew, also by dangerous driving.

The case against Hume had been scheduled for a preliminary enquiry today, which would have seen it elevated to the Crown court for trial. However, following defence applications, that aspect of the case was adjourned.

Describing the legal papers as “voluminous”, Hume’s defence solicitor revealed that the defendant was “on his way to work at Magilligan” when the fatal collision occurred.

The crash, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a white Volkswagen Polo, happened on the Quilly Road, outside the village of Articlave, at about 9.45am and, tragically, Mr Montgomery, known as ‘Eddie’, sustained fatal injuries.

District Judge Paul Copeland put the case back until August 24.