Alleged Lurgan assault leaves man on life support as accused denied bail

Police at the scene of the incident at the Beech Court area of Lurgan. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The victim of an assault in Lurgan has been placed on life support after suffering a potentially life-threatening head injury, a court has been told.

It was also outlined at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday that police believe the victim is a member of an organised crime gang based in the Lurgan/Craigavon area.

It is now feared there is a “severe threat of retaliation” against 31-year-old Glenn King, who was arrested after the attack on Saturday night in the Beech Court area of Lurgan.

The PSNI said King was already “under serious threat” by the crime gang.

Appearing at court by video-link from police custody today, King, whose address was withheld due to the threat, confirmed he understood the single charge against him, alleging he inflicted grievous bodily harm on the complainant with intent on June 17.

Giving evidence, a detective constable said he believed he could connect King to the offence, adding that police were “strongly objecting to bail” given the defendant’s previous convictions for assault, his 40 breaches of bail and a fear he could impede or interfere with the investigation and the witnesses, who “appear to have gone to ground”.

Outlining the police case, he told the court that officers had been called to an address at Beech Court on Saturday by an ambulance crew, which was dealing with “an aggressive patient”.

When officers arrived, King was standing in the doorway of the house, bleeding from a chin injury, while his alleged victim was lying unconscious on the sofa. There were also two women in the house.

Enquiries established they were mother and daughter and that King was in a relationship with the 19-year-old daughter.

The alleged victim of the assault was also in a relationship with the mother, with the detective constable adding that all four had been drinking heavily and “there was mention of cocaine and the use of Pregabalin”.

He said while there were no formal statements, it appeared there had been an argument between the victim and King’s girlfriend.

The court was told the female was pushed which resulted in a “physical fight” between King and the victim.

The detective constable explained: “At some stage that spilled out on to the street and both parties threw punches at each other. Mr King punched him to the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the concrete, knocking him unconscious.”

Officers at the scene noted a “pool of blood at that location”, and while King was taken into custody, his alleged victim was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital where he’s on life support in the intensive care unit.

Although King accepted he was there, he refused to answer any other police questions, with the detective constable adding the two women have not made statements and seem to “have gone to ground”.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram suggested that given the police case as it stands, there may be an issue regarding self-defence, arguing that, with an alternative address, bail could be granted with conditions.

However, refusing bail, District Judge Rosie Watters said the 40 previous breaches “seems like a record”, while also taking into account King’s previous convictions and police fears of witness interference and reprisals.

Remanding him into custody, she adjourned the case until July 14.