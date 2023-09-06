Alleged New IRA commander accused of plotting its future terror strategy fails in bid to get out of prison

An alleged New IRA commander accused of plotting its future terror strategy failed today in a High Court bid to get out of prison.

Kevin Barry Murphy has spent more than three years in custody on charges connected to a surveillance operation targeting the dissident republican organisation’s suspected leadership.

Refusing bail to the 52-year-old, Mr Justice Humphreys ruled: “I am satisfied there is a real and grave risk of further offences being committed if the applicant were to be released.”

Murphy, of Altowen Park in Coalisland, Co Tyrone, is among 10 people facing charges after police and MI5 targeted meetings at properties near Omagh in February and July 2020.

He is accused of directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed grouping, possessing an article for terrorist purposes, and preparation of terrorist acts.

Prosecutors claimed those in attendance tried to counter any surveillance by leaving their phones at home, making alternative travel arrangements and undergoing searches before the meetings began.

Murphy allegedly addressed the gatherings as the IRA’s Chief of Staff, while others present were described as “middle leadership” figures on its Army Executive.

Based on audio and video recordings, it was claimed the discussions involved potential bombing campaigns, cyber attacks, securing the backing of a foreign regime and close-quarter shootings of police officers.

Those present also talked about the dissident grouping’s membership and constitution, military and recruitment strategies, engineering capabilities, weaponry and efforts to build an arsenal, the court heard.

In an apparent reference to guns that may be stored in dumps, Murphy allegedly stated: “We are sending people all around the f****** world to try and source gear and bring it in and do all sorts of things when Ireland is full of it.”

It was claimed that at one stage he suggested kidnapping a drug dealer believed to have a batch of rifles, handguns, shotguns and possible rocket-propelled grenades.

Counsel contended that the proposal, ultimately ruled out, involved using the threat of murder to obtain the arsenal and £500,000 as a possible ransom.

Opposing Murphy's application for bail, the prosecutor argued that those at the meetings were willing to engage with middle eastern extremists to further their terrorist goals.

A defence barrister countered that any trial may not begin until 2025.

Emphasising the period Murphy has spent remanded in custody, he submitted: “We are in uneasy, unprecedented territory… three years is just simply too long.”

Ultimately, however, the judge held that the risks justified Murphy’s continued detention.

He highlighted the New IRA’s threat to carry out further attacks when claiming responsibility for shooting and seriously wounding senior PSNI detective John Caldwell in Omagh earlier this year.

Mr Justice Humphreys stated: “Recent evidence and activity confirms that dissident republicans remain committed to the use of violence to further political ends.

“The risks associated with the release of an alleged leader of one such organisation are both grave and obvious.”