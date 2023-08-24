Alleged paedophile in Belfast court over child abuse images and extreme porn

A Belfast man appeared in court today charged over images of children being sexually abused.

David Armstrong also faces counts of making and possessing an indecent photograph of a child.

The 51-year-old defendant, of Alexandra Park Avenue, north Belfast, is further accused of being in possession of an extreme pornographic image.

All of the charges relate to a date in July last year.

Appearing at Belfast Magistrates Court for the first time in the case, Armstrong confirmed that he understood the alleged offences.

A PSNI officer said he could connect the accused to the charges.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

Releasing Armstrong on continuing bail, Judge Philip Mateer adjourned proceedings until October 5.