Alleged Tesco burglar denies stealing almost £20k worth of iPhones

An alleged burglar has denied stealing almost £20,000 of iPhones from a supermarket storeroom in Banbridge.

Thomas Donohue is charged with burglary of a Tesco storeroom at The Boulevard shopping centre. He allegedly stole a number of Apple iPhones collectively worth £18,900.

He is also charged with driving dangerously on the Belfast Road in Newry on July 14 last year.

Standing in the dock of Newry Crown Court today, the 28-year-old, originally from Dublin but with a bail address at Parkmore in Craigavon, paused for a few seconds before entering not guilty pleas to each of the two charges against him.

When Donohue was first charged, a police officer told the court a police interceptor call sign had flagged a black Mazda three as suspicious and that a neighbourhood call sign spotted it in the car park of the Boulevard Retail Park in Banbridge and kept it under observation.

Donohue was the driver and he “became aware of the police and left” but was stopped a short distance away.

When the car was searched, a backpack containing multiple stolen iPhones was retrieved and police enquiries suggested that Donohue and another man had been captured on Tesco’s CCTV allegedly breaking into a storeroom and using a backpack lifted from a nearby shelf to steal them.

No further details of the allegations were opened at the hearing today.

Prosecuting counsel Geraldine McCullough said the trial would last “two or three days”.

Remanding Donohue back into custody, Judge Gordon Kerr KC scheduled the trial to begin on September 27.