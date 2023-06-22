Alleged UVF blackmailer granted compassionate bail despite police concerns

An alleged East Belfast UVF member accused of a £7,000 blackmail plot linked to suspected gang leader Stephen ‘Mackers’ Matthews is still engaged in criminality, a police officer claimed today.

During a contested application for James Reid (41) to be granted compassionate bail, a detective revealed there is an ongoing investigation into allegations the defendant was found with drugs after a prison visit.

The officer told Newtownards Magistrates’ Court that the alleged blackmail was “committed through drugs and we believe that while in prison he is still involved in criminality”.

“There are concerns that if released on bail, even for a short time, he will continue to engage in criminality,” said the officer.

Reid, from Brooklands Avenue in Dundonald, is charged with membership, or professing to being a member, of the East Belfast UVF.

He is also accused of blackmail by demanding £7,000 from a male complainant “with menaces” and with attempting to intimidate the same man by sending him a text message, on dates between October 16 and 19 last year.

Reid is also accused of being concerned in the supply of class A drug cocaine between January 2021 and October last year.

He was not produced to the video-link suite at HMP Maghaberry to listen to the application for temporary release.

His co-accused, Ross Barr (31), from Roslin Gardens in Belfast, faces a single charge of blackmail by demanding £7,000.

The court has previously heard claims that the complainant was told his drug-dealing son owed the UVF £7,000 and if it wasn’t paid, Reid threatened, “I will take his head off. I will put his f****** lights out.”

The court heard the police’s case was that Barr had driven Reid and a third, unknown male to the complainant’s business premises on October 16 and that, following the face-to-face meeting, Reid was in contact with the alleged victim more than 30 times.

Prosecution counsel Robin Steer told the court that, at that stage, Mr Reid was known to the injured party, saying he knew him through Sunday newspaper articles as “a UVF enforcer”.

He said Reid allegedly told him his son “owed money from drug dealing. He owed £5,000 and there was an additional £2,000 fine.”

The lawyer said: “He said he was sent by Newtownards Road to collect the debt and he could check with the Shankill Road or with Mackers, referencing Stephen Matthews, the head of East Belfast UVF.”

Stephen Matthews

The lawyer said that when the complainant asked if his son was dealing for the UVF, he was told no and that “he is free selling”.

Reid allegedly told the complainant that if the cash wasn’t paid, his business premises would be burnt.

Within half an hour after Reid left the premises, the alleged victim began to receive multiple threatening messages and phone calls repeating the the message that if the money wasn’t paid everything he owned would be burnt.

Mr Steer said there had also been 33 calls and texts between Reid and Barr leading up to and after the “blackmail meeting”.

A short time after Barr’s home was searched, Reid sent a “laughing emoji” text to the alleged victim.

In court today, the detective said: “There’s strong evidence to make out the charges that he is a member of a proscribed organisation, involved in drug dealing for loyalist paramilitaries.

“We have concerns that if released, in any capacity, he could interfere with the witness.”

Defence counsel Alan Stewart highlighted that the High Court had granted a previous temporary release and there had been no issues with that, adding that since then Reid’s father had sadly deteriorated.

“I will follow the example from the High Court,” said District Judge Mark Hamill.

He added that “[what] seals it for me” is that the prison chaplain will be with Reid from start to finish.

Granting the compassionate bail, District Judge Hamill ordered that Reid is barred from using or accessing a mobile phone and that he is not to contact the alleged victim or any witness.