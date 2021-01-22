Almost £29m funding needed for Troubles pension scheme over next year

Figure will cover administration costs and payments to victims, court hears

Brian Turley, one of the Hooded men, is taking further legal action over the ongoing failure to compensate victims (Brian Lawless/PA).

Nearly £29m is needed to fund a pension scheme for victims of the Troubles in Northern Ireland over the next year, a court heard on Friday.

The required financial allocation was disclosed as senior judges were urged to deliver a ruling which could break the political stalemate about who foots the bill.

One of the so-called Hooded Men is taking further legal action over the ongoing failure to compensate victims.

In August last year the High Court held that the Executive Office deliberately stymied introduction of the pension scheme in a bid to force the UK Government into providing funding.

Following that verdict the Department of Justice was designated to administer the initiative.

Since then, however, Stormont and Westminster have remained in dispute about who should pay for the programme.

A draft budget announced by Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy earlier this week only included the administrative costs of pensions.

With no order made in the first court case to provide grant, Brian Turley appealed that outcome in a bid to ensure the necessary financial package is put in place immediately.

He was among 14 men detained, forced to wear hoods and subjected to special interrogation methods by the British military as the conflict in Northern Ireland raged during the early 1970s.

Mr Turley's lawyers returned to the Court of Appeal on Friday to request a judgment as soon as possible.

Barry Macdonald QC cited indications that the Executive Office, run by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, would request the necessary funding from the Department of Finance.

Based on media reports that the Finance Minister was not making any provision for pension payments to victims in the draft budget, Mr Macdonald claimed an inference could be drawn that Mr Murphy may have refused any request made by one of his party's leaders (Mrs O'Neill).

"Whether or not a request has been made, it's quite clear that there's going to be continuing prevarication about this," he said.

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan asked Counsel for the Executive Office if a request for funding for the scheme had been made.

Michael Humphreys QC replied: "In the information gathering carried out for the purposes of (the) draft budget, the Executive Office indicated to the Department of Finance the requisite funding needed in this scheme for the forthcoming financial year was £28.72m."

That figure covered administration costs and payments to victims during the 12-month period, the court was told.

Sir Declan then sought confirmation in writing by the start of next week.

Adjourning the hearing, he said: "We will try to produce the judgment as quickly as we can."

Outside court Mr Turley's solicitor, Darragh Mackin, described the indication given by the judge as a comfort to victims dismayed by the continuing "stalemate".

Mr Mackin added: "It is clear that the impasse between the Secretary of State and the Executive Office remains the main obstacle for victims accessing the pensions to which they are legally entitled."