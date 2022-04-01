Animal abusers ‘should face full force of the law’ – charity hits out after ex-police officer who attacked his pet dogs avoids jail

Animal charity criticises judge’s leniency in case

An animal welfare charity has hit out after a PSNI officer — sacked after he pleaded guilty to “two absolutely brutal attacks” on his own dogs — avoided jail.

John Fleming was told his guilty plea “is what saved you” from a prison sentence.

He was sentenced to community service at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Friday.

District Judge Peter King told Fleming that his offences were so serious that the custody threshold is “well and truly passed”.

But he said his 200 hours of community service were being imposed as a “direct alternative” to a three-month prison sentence, making clear that if Fleming breached it, he will be brought back and resentenced.

“This was a narrow decision as to whether you went to custody or not,” said the judge, who banned Fleming from keeping any animal for 10 years and ordered him to pay £2,000 towards the £12,000 cost of the case.

Afterwards, USPCA chief executive Brendan Mullan said tougher action was needed against thugs who abuse animals.

“The level of violence in this case, exerted on two defenceless animals, was shocking,” he admitted.

“Would the courts have issued a community service order rather than a prison sentence had the victims been human beings? I suspect not. Northern Ireland has some of the toughest penalties for animal cruelty but unfortunately, yet again, the courts have failed to use them.”

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, co-operation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors.

But Mr Mullan added: “We believe any person found guilty of harming an animal should face the full force of the law and the sentencing provisions we have here in Northern Ireland for animal cruelty.

“The courts must send a clear message to such individuals that these violent and cruel actions are not tolerated and will have consequences.”

John Fleming appears at Ballymena Court.

Earlier this year Fleming, whose address was given as c/o Edwards & Co solicitors on Hill Street in Belfast, entered guilty pleas to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to his dogs Ko and Alfie.

The offences arise following an incident on the Craigbrack Road, Eglinton, on January 30 last year which was captured on the dash cam of the vehicle belonging to a concerned member of the public who happened across the incident on the quiet country road.

Opening the facts of the case, prosecuting counsel outlined how the witness saw that Fleming’s Alsatian-cross dog Ko had “grabbed a springer spaniel by the back and was shaking it”.

With Fleming having kicked Ko until he let go, the Alsatian “cowered before him”, but Fleming then bent down, picked Ko up by his head and slammed the dog “hard onto the ground”.

The lawyer said it was at this stage the witness turned on his Jeep’s ignition and recorded the rest of the incident on dash cam, during which Fleming is seen “continuing to kick at the Alsatian a number of times before the animal gets up and runs back onto the road”.

With the video played in open court, Fleming, wearing a yellow high-vis jacket, can be seen swinging five full-force kicks at Ko, with at least three of them connecting with the terrorised animal, who runs away.

Striding a short distance down the road after Ko, Fleming picks the dog up by its scruff and hindquarters, raising him above head height, Fleming’s arms fully stretched, before slamming the poor animal into tarmac.

The video records Fleming doing the exact same thing again, lifting the dog to shoulder/head height and slamming Alfie into the ground as hard as he can, but the footage is cut off when a vehicle drives in front of the camera, obscuring Fleming.

The court heard that when he was questioned about the incident he claimed his actions were “proportional”.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin revealed that, just two days ago, Fleming had been dismissed from the PSNI “as a result of these proceedings”, so not only had he suffered the ignominy of finding himself in the dock, but he has also lost “what was a very promising career”.

He told the court that setting aside Fleming’s attitude during his council interviews, he has expressed “genuine remorse” and, although he conceded “there’s no doubt” the threshold for a jail sentence has been passed and that “it’s a knife-edge decision”, he urged the judge to look at direct alternatives to sending Fleming to prison.

Sentencing Fleming, District Judge King said that while sending him to prison “may send a strong message to the community at large that this behaviour will not, and could not, be accepted”, jailing him would not be a “fair disposal”.

Afterwards, Superintendent Claire McGuigan, from the PSNI’s Professional Standards Branch, said: “We welcome today’s result.

“The former officer’s behaviour and conduct fell far short of what the Police Service of Northern Ireland expects and I hope today’s outcome reassures the public that no one is above the law.”