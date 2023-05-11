Antrim driver caught speeding at 106mph was rushing to ‘buy cakes for a wake’

Driver caught speeding at 106mph was rushing to get some cakes to take to a wake, a court has been told — © Getty Images

A motorist caught speeding at 106mph was rushing to get some cakes to take to a wake, a court has been told.

Thomas Rock (37), of Millbrooke Drive, Ballymoney, pleaded guilty to exceeding the 70mph speed limit in a Ford Focus at the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena at 3.20pm on October 22, last year.

A defence barrister said the defendant was going to a wake “and he was trying to get to a shop on time to buy some cakes and some sandwiches for the wake”.

Today Ballymena Magistrates Court heard a written reference for the defendant was supplied to District Judge Nigel Broderick by Traditional Unionist Voice leader, North Antrim MLA Jim Allister.

Judge Broderick said there had to be an “element of deterrence” regarding such speeds as police say speed is a “major contributing factor to accidents”.

The defendant was banned from driving for one month and fined £150.