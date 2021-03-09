Antrim healthcare worker Jacob Joseph guilty of sex attack avoids jail

A healthcare assistant who sexually assaulted a student nurse in a hospital avoided going to jail yesterday because his wife is standing by him

Imposing a four month prison sentence on Jacob Joseph (41) at Antrim Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Ann Marshall told the father-of-two she was suspending the sentence for three years because to send him to jail "would greatly impact" the children.

"It's really because his wife is standing by him and his young children that I will take the unusual step of not sending him to prison immediately," said the judge.

After a contest earlier this year Joseph, from Millhouse Lane in Antrim, was convicted of one count of sexually assaulting his teenage victim on February 19 last year, the day before his 40th birthday.

She gave evidence that she went into a patient's room when Joseph followed her in, closed the door behind him and sexually assaulted her by touching her breasts and rubbing his crotch against hers, over clothing.

Joseph conceded that while he went into the patient's room, he only "hugged" his victim.

In court yesterday, Joseph's defence counsel revealed that he "maintains his innocence" of the charge but that given the nature of his profession, the conviction "will cause him, I anticipate, significant difficulty going forward".

Describing the offence as "utterly out of character", the lawyer said it was "somewhat unusual" that despite his protestations of innocence, a probation order was still an option for the court.

Sentencing Joseph however Ms Marshall said his continued denials meant that probation or community service orders "are straight out of the window... I didn't believe him then and I still don't believe his continued denials".

She said it had been and remains her view, having heard the victim's evidence, that "this was a very determined assault on her".

"He followed her into the room where he knew he would not be seen and took the opportunity, when he saw her go in alone... to sexually assault her," said the judge. Imposing the suspended sentence, Ms Marshall said: "I would say without a shadow of a doubt he will lose his job."