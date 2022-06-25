Antrim man accused of blackmailing owner of home he allegedly burgled remanded

An Antrim man has been remanded in custody accused of blackmailing a man whose home he allegedly burgled.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, by videolink from police custody, 45-year-old Gavin Thompson was charged with three offences arising from offences allegedly committed on 20 June this year.

Thompson, with an address at Oriel Park in Antrim, is accused of burglary at a property in Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena where he allegedly stole a picture, making a demand for money from the home owner “with menaces”, and the improper use of a telecommunication network to send a text message which was “grossly offensive, obscene or indecent with a menacing character.”

Det. Const. McClean told the court he believed he could connect Thompson to each of the charges and that police were objecting to a bail application due to concerns that he was a flight risk and could interfere with the witness.

Describing how Thompson is usually resident in St. Helens outside Liverpool, the officer said that when arrested “the suspect had a bag packed ready to go to England” and police were aware that he has connections in Dubai.

While defence solicitor Andrew Russell submitted that Thompson could be bailed to his mother’s address, the officer said she had “kicked him out” so there was a presumption she “doesn’t want him back.”

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remanded Thompson into custody to appear again on Tuesday by which time Mr Russell said he would have taken “firm instructions” about a potential bail address.