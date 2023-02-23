Antrim man accused of knife attack on police remanded into custody

An Antrim man accused of lunging at police with a knife is to be psychiatrically assessed, a judge ordered today.

Appearing at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court by video-link from police custody, and speaking only to confirm he understood the accusations, Richard Smyth (38) was charged with six offences arising from an incident in Antrim on February 21.

Smyth, from Greenvale Manor in Antrim, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to a woman in circumstances aggravated by domestic abuse.

He is also accused of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to a police constable, resisting the same officer, assaulting a police sergeant, possessing cocaine and possessing a knife.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect Smyth to each of the charges.

According to a police press statement at the time, officers were called following reports of a man and woman being assaulted. When police arrived at the scene, the man continued to be aggressive towards the officers and lunged at them with a knife.

Chief Inspector David Gray said the officers “were injured while safely detaining the man”.

In court today, defence lawyer Chris Sherrard said he was not applying for bail, but suggested to District Judge Alan White that he order a mental health psychiatric assessment while Smyth is on remand.

Remanding Smyth into custody and directing such an assessment, District Judge White adjourned the case to March 23.