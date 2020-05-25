Antrim man accused of puncturing best friend's lung 'threatened to harm himself', court told

A man allegedly stabbed and punctured his best friend's lung after threatening to harm himself, a court has been told.

Peter Adeyinka is accused of carrying out the knifing during a drink-fuelled encounter at his home in Antrim early on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, with an address at Loughview Apartments in the town, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily injury.

He also faces counts of possessing an offensive weapon, and having a prohibited weapon, namely a stun gun.

Opposing bail at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Belfast, police expressed concerns for the alleged victim's safety.

"He (Adeyinka) stabbed his best friend causing severe injuries," an officer claimed.

"The injured party is in hospital with a punctured lung, it had to be drained and re-inflated."

She contended that the stabbing occurred after Adeyinka had threatened to self-harm.

A defence lawyer stressed his client's clear record.

"The allegations come against a background involving the consumption of alcohol," he said.

Adeyinka was granted bail to an address to be approved by police.

District Judge Mark Hamill imposed an alcohol prohibition and banned him from contacting the complainant.