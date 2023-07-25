Antrim man accused of trespassing in PSNI station and possessing knife

An Antrim man was today charged with trespassing in his local police station.

Although Richard Maurice Millar did not appear at Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, a police officer told the court she believed she could connect the 43-year-old to the two offences against him.

Millar, from Rathglynn in the town, is accused of entering Steeple PSNI station as a trespasser, contrary to public order legislation, on June 11 this year and with possessing a bladed article, namely a knife, on the Station Road on the same date.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney explained the reasoning behind the trespass legislation was that “it’s designed for people who were sleeping in hospitals and the like. They were going in there and they could remove them.”

Mr Kinney asked for the case to be adjourned for two weeks “for attitude”, and while District Judge Nigel Broderick put the case back to August 8, he ordered that Millar must attend court.