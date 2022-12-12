Antrim man pleads guilty to outstanding charge of GBH after breaking baby daughter’s leg

A north Antrim man was today warned to “appropriately prepare” after he admitted intending to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) when he broke his baby daughter’s leg eight years ago.

On day three of the trial at Antrim Crown Court, defence counsel Alan Kane KC asked for the single, outstanding charge to be put to the 29-year-old defendant again.

Standing in the dock before the jury, he entered a guilty plea to inflicting GBH with intent to cause GBH on a date unknown between October 21-24, 2014.

The jury heard how that charge related to the victim, a three-week-old baby, sustaining a displaced fracture to her right femur when her father had sole care of her.

The defendant, who cannot be identified to protect his young victim, had already confessed to counts of causing GBH without intent in relation to the fractured femur, two other fractures to the little girl’s left leg and two of her ribs.

The jury heard evidence how the child’s mother had gone out with friends for a “well-deserved” break, so it was the first time the defendant had been left in sole care of his little daughter.

However, he texted her in the early hours saying he thought the baby had “broken her leg”, so she called him and rushed home to find the defendant “panicked and crying”.

Initially, he claimed he put the baby in her bouncy seat while he made up a bottle but, when he came back into the living room, she had slipped out and was lying on the floor face-down and crying.

Paramedics who were called to the scene were immediately suspicious and they conveyed their concerns to medical staff at the Causeway Hospital, who conducted a full skeletal survey.

That survey, the jury heard, revealed not just a fracture to the baby’s femur, but further fractures to two of her ribs and two fractures at each end of her left leg.

On Friday, one of the UK’s most senior radiologists equated the broken ribs to forces experienced in a car crash.

Dr Katharine Halliday also compared the little girl’s femur to a pencil, explaining to the jury that with enough bending force applied to it the bone “will just snap”, and she told prosecuting counsel Rosemary Walsh that to have broken the thigh bone of the tiny infant would have taken “considerable force”.

The consultant radiologist specialising in paediatrics, who is also the president of the Royal College of Radiologists, explained to the jury that rib fractures “are not common accidental injuries”, because the level of force required is something like those in a “high-speed road collision”.

On the other hand, “if you really squeeze a baby very hard you can cause rib fractures”, said Dr Halliday, who also explained that the fractures such as those to the baby’s left leg “are caused by pulling and twisting”.

She told Ms Walsh that when medics see injuries like those, “we suspect that the baby has been the subject of an attack”.

While she conceded such injuries can occur accidentally, such as during a difficult breach delivery where a doctor is pulling at a baby’s legs, it would take “quite a lot of force” to cause them, “much more than any normal, everyday rough and tumble of family life”.

Turning to the fractured femur, Dr Halliday said such injuries “don’t happen just from a simple fall to the floor… That happens very commonly and doesn’t result in any injuries at all.”

Dr Halliday also explained that given the nature and locations of the fractures, while they may have been inflicted within a short period of time to each other, each was inflicted by “separate applications of force”.

Following the defendant’s admission today, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC adjourned the case for pre-sentence probation reports and also victim impact statements.

Thanking the jury for their service, the judge freed the 29-year-old on bail until February 10 but warned that his release “no way indicates what the court’s sentence will be”.

“These are serious offences, of course, and the defendant has to be appropriately prepared for his plea and sentence,” said the judge.