Antrim man who left foul-mouthed sectarian messages for Sinn Fein MLA handed suspended sentence

The judge at Ballymena courthouse told the defendant he should be “physically disgusted at (his) behaviour”

An Antrim man who used his own phone to leave abusive sectarian foul-mouthed messages for his local Sinn Fein MLA over the Twelfth fortnight has been handed a suspended sentence.

Between July 10-23 2021, Brandon Paxton (23) left a series of abusive and sectarian messages at the constituency office of Sinn Fein Assembly member Declan Kearney.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard that as well as a group of males “singing The Sash,” and reference to a bonfire, other messages called the MLA a “Fenian b******”.

Other expletives included “f*** the Pope, the stupid c***”.

Paxton, from Castlewater Wood in Antrim, was, however, easily traced.

In the first voice message, he left both his name and his own mobile number, and he later admitted a single count of harassment.

Defence counsel Neil Moore said having consulted with the defendant and his father, it’s clear “this is a young man who really wishes he could then back the hands of time”.

He said that while he was not trying to excuse Paxton’s behaviour, “vast amounts of alcohol had been consumed… there was a large group of people and someone thought this would be a good idea”.

“He has a respectable job, nothing previous, and he dealt with this in a responsible way by accepting his guilt,” said the barrister, who highlighted that Paxton is “contrite and remorseful”.

“He himself doesn’t know how he will explain to work colleagues how this came about in his thinking, because he is not sectarian,” Mr Moore submitted.

Describing it as a “most unsavoury incident,” District Judge Oonagh Mullan revealed that Mr Kearney had written a victim impact statement where he said he had hoped that Northern Ireland “moved on” from these attitudes, but that he had been left extremely upset and distressed at the messages.

She told Paxton he should be “physically disgusted at your behaviour” in the shocking and appalling messages and warned him that she was initially minded to jail him.

She said despite his “quite vile” messages, she would suspend the four month sentence for two years given his clear record and guilty plea.

In addition, she also imposed a two year restraining order.