Antrim teen to stand trial for murder of Jason Lee Martin

A Co Antrim teenager accused of stabbing a friend to death was today ordered to stand trial accused of his murder.

With the family of Jason Lee Martin watching proceedings at Ballymena Magistrates Court, sitting in Antrim by videolink, 18-year-old Jordan McClintock confirmed that he was aware of the single charge against him and that he had no objection to the Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the more senior Crown Court.

McClintock, from Orkney Drive in Ballymena, is accused of Mr Martin’s murder on June 27 last year.

Previous courts have heard how the 31-year-old Liverpool fan was stabbed to death at a house on Orkney Drive and that the alleged killer told police it was an “unbelievable and unreal situation.”

In court today, defence solicitor Denis Moloney said he was “very conscious” the Martin’s family were watching on and that both he and the defendant “would again be sensitive to the loss that they have sustained.”

While none of the alleged facts surrounding Mr Martin’s tragic death were opened in court today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted that “on the basis of the papers there’s a case to answer.”

Mr Moloney agreed that the papers had been served on McClintock his legal team “and everything is in order.”

The solicitor also revealed that “additional papers” were due to be delivered today and that a senior barrister has been instructed for the defence.

The court clerk told McClintock that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges or to call evidence to the PE on his behalf but he declined the opportunity.

Remanding McClintock back into custody, District Judge Nigel Broderick returned the case to Antrim Crown Court and ordered the defendant to appear before the higher court for his arraignment on February 22.