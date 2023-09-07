Antrim woman who was drunk in charge of child in park sentenced

A Ballymena woman who admitted being drunk in charge of a child in a park has been ordered to serve community service.

Nicole Carson, from the Moorfields Road, had previously entered a guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a child under seven in a public place on May 31 this year.

The place was People's Park in Ballymena.

At the town’s Magistrates Court today, District Judge Nigel Broderick imposed a combination order involving one year on probation and 75 hours of community service.

Mr Broderick said it was a serious matter because “the risk is that the child is at an increased risk of harm.”

He said that having read a “very detailed” probation report, it was clear that Carson’s background and life experiences “contributed to what happened in this case.”