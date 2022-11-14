Appeal proceedings over sentence handed to Jolene Bunting for breaching injunction adjourned

A former TUV councillor who breached an injunction against harassing a drag queen should not have been subjected to any court order, her lawyers claimed today.

Jolene Bunting’s legal team are disputing the conditional discharge she received for failing to immediately remove a video about Belfast actor Matthew Cavan from all social media platforms.

Mr Cavan has already challenged the sentence imposed, amid claims that either a prison term or a fine should have been imposed.

But Ms Bunting is now exploring a potential cross-appeal to the four-month conditional discharge.

Her barrister told the Court of Appeal there was no power to make the order in the civil contempt proceedings.

Ronan Lavery KC also set out an alternative which would involve his client entering into a recognizance, or legal bond, to ensure no future incidents.

“This court could substitute an order of surety,” he suggested.

In September Ms Bunting was sentenced at Belfast County Court for breaching the injunction.

Mr Cavan, also known as drag artist Cherrie Ontop, brought committal proceedings as part of his protection from harassment claim against the ex-Belfast City councillor.

In July she was involved in protests at an arts centre in the city where the actor was taking part in a children’s story time event in July this year.

A group calling themselves Parents Against Grooming held banners which read “hands off our children” outside the MAC theatre.

Mr Cavan obtained an interim injunction on August 9 pending the outcome of the wider action.

Ms Bunting was ordered to take down a video about him posted on YouTube and any other social media outlets.

She initially failed to comply with that requirement and put up a further message about the case on her Twitter account.

During the original hearing she accepted breaching the order and confirmed the material was subsequently removed on obtaining legal advice.

Mr Cavan gave evidence that he has lost work, been wrongly accused of grooming children, and pursued by paedophile hunters because of the postings.

The actor said he was so terrified that he had installed security cameras and lights at his home.

“I believe she has exposed me as a human being, and I have had messages… that I should be totally ashamed of myself, taking a good God-abiding citizen to court,” he told the court.

The County Court judge held that Ms Bunting’s actions were deliberate, but imposed the conditional discharge based on her admissions and belated removal of all social media content.

However, lawyers for Mr Cavan contend that the relevant legislation only permitted a sentence of up to one month in prison or a fine not exceeding £2,500.

With both sides examining points of appeal, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan advised against running up excessive legal costs.

Adjourning proceedings, she said: “We really need to get back to basics - is it a valid order or not.”