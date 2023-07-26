Ards man (22) bailed on GBH and domestic abuse charges

A Co Down man has been ordered to stand trial accused of trying to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) on a woman and allegedly subjecting her to months of domestic abuse.

Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court today, 22-year-old Luke Hutton confirmed he understood the four charges against him.

He also confirmed he did not object to a Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court.

Hutton, from South Street in Ards, faces charges of causing actual bodily harm (ABH) between 5-9 December last year; attempting to inflict GBH with intent and causing ABH on December 16.

The fourth charges is one of engaging in a course of domestic abuse over an eight-month period between April and December last year, intending to cause the complainant physical or psychological harm.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for Hutton to answer which was conceded by defence counsel Conor Holmes.

Hutton declined to exercise his right to comment on the charges or to call evidence on his own behalf.

Freeing him on continuing bail, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not set a date for the arraignment.