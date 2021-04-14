Arlene Foster's sleepless night after Christian Jessen 'trashed' marriage with false affair rumour tweet

Arlene Foster was left humiliated after a celebrity doctor "trashed" her marriage with false social media allegations over an affair with a close protection officer, she told the High Court today.

The First Minister and DUP leader said television presenter Christian Jessen's categorically untrue tweet about the state of her relationship with her husband of 25 years inflicted deep hurt at a time when she was attempting to restore power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The distress caused to Mrs Foster and her family was compounded by the posting being made two days before Christmas in 2019.

She said: "It was almost as if this cut to the very core of my life."

Judgment was reserved at a hearing to determine the level of damages to be awarded.

Defamation proceedings were brought against Dr Jessen for the tweet on his account with more than 300,000 followers.

The Harley Street medic, best known for presenting Channel 4 shows Embarrassing Bodies and Supersize v Superskinny, has not entered a defence to the libel action.

Counsel for Mrs Foster set out how the tweet posted on December 23 was only removed two weeks later.

During that period it received 3,500 likes and was retweeted more than 500 times as "the mob joined in", according to David Ringland QC.

He argued that the libel was further aggravated by Dr Jessen further tweeting "LOL (Laugh Out Loud)" on Christmas Day after being put on notice by Mrs Foster's solicitor.

A day later the defendant allegedly posted: "People are now comparing me to Barbra Streisand - this gay boy's life cannot get any better!!!!."

Mr Ringland contended: "That's a sneering tweet, with sneering content, and it's presentation is also a high-level sneer at the way my client is approaching this either personally or through her solicitor."

The court heard Mrs Foster was left with no alternative but to take legal action over the false and highly defamatory posting.

Correspondence sent to Dr Jessen stated: "Furthermore, your facetious reference to the actor Barbra Streisand intended to smugly highlight, albeit misconceived, references to an alleged Streisand effect of our client's public statement, together with your positive acknowledgment and encouragement of retweets has further exacerbated the damage caused to our client's reputation by portraying her as a liar and hypocrite in her said denials.

"For the record, our client would again categorically and emphatically deny that she has had an affair with her driver and that her marriage is a sham."

At the time Mrs Foster was heavily involved in talks aimed at getting the devolved institutions at Stormont back up and running.

Giving evidence, she told Mr Justice McFarland other anonymous accounts made similar baseless attacks on her marriage in what she believed was an attempt to destabilise those negotiations.

She recalled the deep upset felt at having to speak to her husband after being alerted to the tweet on Dr Jessen's account.

"This gentleman (the defendant) has a large following, so this was going to go far and wide," Mrs Foster said.

"It was very humiliating to see the relationship that's most important to me had been trashed, if you like, and put out there in the public domain in that fashion."

At the time she received support from political colleagues, opponents and the Secretary of State, the court heard.

But some DUP councillors in her native Co Fermanagh were contacted by constituents asking if there was any truth in the allegations.

"They didn't come to me to find out if it was true, and that was quite distressing," she added.

Asked what caused the most hurt, Mrs Foster replied: "The allegation that I was having an adulterous relationship with one of my police officers clearly was the most hurtful issue.

"I have been married to my husband now for 25 and a half years, before we got married we were going out in inverted commas for nine years. It's a long relationship.

"As a woman in politics and as a leader we come under a lot of stress and strain, but one of the things that gives me stability in my life is my home relationships."

Mrs Foster told the court that after being alerted to the tweet by her director of communications "there wasn't much sleep on the night of the 23rd".

She then had to contact her elderly mother to give reassurances about the unfounded rumours.

"It was not a conversation that I would like to repeat," the political leader acknowledged.

At the time other members of her family were being approached about the allegations too.

"Variously it was that I had left home and was living in a hotel, my husband had left home and was living in a hotel, that the family had broken down," Mrs Foster explained.

"Those closest to me of course knew that it wasn't true, but they were being asked questions by other people."

Even her own church minister was contacted by a journalist wanting to know if the couple had attended the Christmas Day service and if there was any tension between them.

"Our minister obviously knew there were no problems," she added.

During the hearing she linked the false claims to the wider abuse of female politicians on social media.

"I think the targeting of my marriage... is certainly a part of that," Mrs Foster contended.

Setting out details about her team of close protection officers, she said it was also distressing for some of them to be identified in photographs standing behind her at events.

At one point the First Minister was asked if she had ever encountered Dr Jessen or criticised his shows.

"I wasn't aware of his television programmes," she responded.

With the tweet having referred to "the sanctity of marriage", Mrs Foster affirmed her belief in the traditional church view of it involving a union between a man and woman.

However, she emphatically rejected any suggestion of homophobia.

She agreed when Mr Justice McAlinden said there was "a big difference between holding strong religious views about the sanctity of marriage... and having an irrational hatred of homosexuals".

As her party's one-time spokesperson on equality and human rights, Mrs Foster said: "I get very distressed when people call me a homophobe because that's something I am not."

Citing the DUP's well-documented opposition to same-sex marriage, Mr Justice McAlinden asked how she would explain to any members of the gay community who may regard her as being "down" on them.

"I think unfortunately in politics if you take a nuanced position on one issue it becomes a much wider piece and that's unfortunately the case if you cannot explain it in 140 characters in today's society then it must be true," she replied.

"I have many friends who are homosexual, they know my views on same-sex marriage and in any event same-sex marriage is now the law in Northern Ireland and has to be upheld.

"I have never in my own political utterances said anything in connection with people who are homosexual and that's why I do get quite upset when people call me a homophobe."

Reserving judgment, Mr Justice McAlinden pledged to rule on the issue of damages "as a matter of urgency".

In a statement issued later, Mrs Foster's solicitor, Paul Tweed, said: "As a result of Christian Jessen's deliberate and provocative delay in deleting the offending tweet, and his refusal to retract and apologise, and his ongoing failure to respond to the defamation proceedings, we obtained a judgment in default against him on behalf of the First Minister.

"While our client very much regrets having had to go to these lengths to vindicate her reputation and set the record straight, we will nonetheless be taking all appropriate steps to enforce this judgment at the earliest opportunity."