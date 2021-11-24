Armagh brothers sentenced for £290k tax fraud

Two brothers from Co Armagh set up haulage companies which they later closed before pocketing the stolen tax they had charged their customers, a HMRC investigation has found.

Patrick Carvill, 37, from Derrynoose and his brother Paschal, who will be 29 on Thursday, from Middletown, set up and then closed a number of haulage companies between 2012 and 2016.

The investigation found they had charged VAT then closed the companies, pocketing more than £290,000 in stolen tax, money which should have been paid to HMRC.

Steve Tracey, Assistant Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC said: “When we pay tax we expect it to go towards funding our public services, not to line the pockets of dishonest traders. The VAT evaded in this investigation was equivalent to the salaries of 12 newly qualified teachers for a year.

“HMRC is levelling the playing field for honest businesses by tracking down fraudsters. We will continue to pursue criminals who think they can steal taxpayers’ money. If you know of anyone who is committing tax fraud you can report them to HMRC online or by calling our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788 887.”

Both men admitted VAT fraud and were sentenced on Wednesday at Newry Crown Court.

Patrick Carvill was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to pay a £150,000 compensation order.

Paschal Carvill was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years and has been ordered to pay a £15,000 compensation order.

Both men have also been disqualified from being a company director. Patrick Carvill was banned for five years and Pascal Carvill for two.