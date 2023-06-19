Armagh duo remanded in custody after police recover £90k worth of cannabis in Cookstown

Two men have appeared in court after police recovered an estimated £90,000 worth of drugs during the search of a car in Cookstown last week.

Dara Padraig Smyth (40), from Aghanore Walk, and Tomas John Early (30), from Railway Street, both in Armagh, are jointly charged with possessing and intending to supply cannabis.

Smyth is further charged with possessing cocaine and cash as criminal property.

A police officer told Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court today the charges against each of the accused could be connected.

She explained that police on patrol in the Dungannon Road area of Cookstown at around 4pm on June 16 stopped a silver Mercedes driven by Early, with Smyth in the passenger seat.

A strong smell of cannabis was noted and a search located two sports bags containing a total of 15 kilos of cannabis in vacuum-sealed packs.

While being searched, Smyth attempted to discard a quantity of cocaine, which police recovered. Cash in the form of £678 and €350 was also located on his person.

On conducting a more in-depth search of the vehicle, police recovered a further £1,000 secreted in a sunglasses case, along with a mobile phone.

Both men were arrested, and during interview, Early admitted the charges, saying he had agreed to make deliveries for payment.

He described receiving an Instagram message asking if he wanted to make money, to which he confirmed that he did.

Instructions were received telling him to drive to the Battleford Road in Armagh where two men wearing hoods took the two bags from their vehicle and placed it in the Mercedes. One of them passed an address to Early where he was told to deliver the drugs.

Smyth admitted having cocaine for personal use, but denied any knowledge of the cannabis. However, he accepted touching the bags when he placed his own property in the Mercedes.

He claimed to have met up with Early to travel to the Donegal Rally, which accounted for recovered Euro, while the other money was from “cash-in-hand” work as a personal trainer and was “a relatively modest amount”.

Opposing bail, the officer said: “The estimated amount of drugs seized is £90,000, which would have caused significant harm had it reached the community. Initial enquiries suggest this appears to be an organised crime and other persons are involved. The defendants are now at serious financial loss, which criminal elements may seek to recoup. Enquiries are ongoing and these could be interfered with if bail is granted.”

A defence barrister for Early said while he accepted being a courier, “he has not admitted to knowing what he was asked to deliver”.

In respect of Smyth, a defence barrister said he has no relevant previous record and all knowledge of the cannabis is denied.

Refusing bail for both men, District Judge Alana McSorley said: “This has all the hallmarks of organised crime. There is a risk of reoffending and witness interference.”

The pair will appear again by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court next month.